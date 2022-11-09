ELECTION 2022: Constitutional Amendments
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. Voters approved three of them.
Amendment No. 1 - Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities.
Yes: 474,607 (36%)
No: 847,577 (64%)
Amendment No. 2 - Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities.
Yes: 973,004 (73%)
No: 361,091 (27%)
Amendment No. 3 - Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office.
Yes: 434,113 (33%)
No: 889,285 (67%)
Amendment No. 4 - Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances.
Yes: 993,383 (75%)
No: 332,064 (25%)
Amendment No. 5 - Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates.
Yes: 553,713 (43%)
No: 739,362 (57%)
Amendment No. 6 - Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish.
Yes: 635,559 (50%)
No: 642,462 (50%)
Amendment No. 7 - Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice.
Yes: 508,324 (39%)
No: 790,133 (61%)
Amendment No. 8 - Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners.
Yes: 717,037 (55%)
No: 593,317 (45%)
