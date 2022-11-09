ELECTION 2022: 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge
Nov. 9, 2022
ELECTION RESULTS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Judge J Michael McDonald vacated his 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat on the First Circuit Court of Appeal and it will take another election for voters to choose his replacement.
“Don” Johnson (D): 51,129 (43%)
Hunter Greene (R): 39,936 (33%)
Beau Higginbotham (R): 28,753 (24%)
