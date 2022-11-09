Facebook
ELECTION 2022: 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge

Judges Don Johnson and Hunter Greene
Judges Don Johnson and Hunter Greene(Social Media)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELECTION RESULTS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Judge J Michael McDonald vacated his 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat on the First Circuit Court of Appeal and it will take another election for voters to choose his replacement.

“Don” Johnson (D): 51,129 (43%)

Hunter Greene (R): 39,936 (33%)

Beau Higginbotham (R): 28,753 (24%)

