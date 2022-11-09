EBR School Board member Connie Bernard announces she will remain in race for District 8
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard has announced she will remain in the race for the District 8 School Board election, just months after announcing she would not seek re-election.
As an incumbent, Bernard earned 35% of the vote during the Nov. 8 election, despite announcing her plans not to seek re-election.
Bernard earned enough votes to force a runoff election on Dec. 10 against Democrat Katie Kennison, who also earned 35% of the vote.
Read the entire statement from Bernard below:
