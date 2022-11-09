EBR School Board member Connie Bernard announces she will remain in race for District 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard has announced she will remain in the race for the District 8 School Board election, just months after announcing she would not seek re-election.

As an incumbent, Bernard earned 35% of the vote during the Nov. 8 election, despite announcing her plans not to seek re-election.

Bernard earned enough votes to force a runoff election on Dec. 10 against Democrat Katie Kennison, who also earned 35% of the vote.

Read the entire statement from Bernard below:

My first thought when I woke up this morning was an incredible sense of gratitude for those supporters who chose to cast what could have been a meaningless vote for me over very diverse options. Those votes were not meaningless. After prayerful thought and discussion with my family and friends, I have decided to remain in the race for School Board, District 8. This was not my intention when I offered to withdraw in the primary election. However, it is clear that the voters in my district prefer the type of representation I have offered during my time on the Board. I feel an obligation to those voters and, most importantly, to the children in our Parish, to give them that option if they choose me in December.

