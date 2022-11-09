EBR early voting count delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A verification issue delayed the posting of early voting numbers for East Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday evening.

Those results could change the outcome in several close races.

The parish had 11,666 early votes which, as of 10:45 p.m., had not yet been added to the overall vote totals, officials said.

The EBR Parish Registrar of Voter’s Office said when workers scanned the early voting ballots, there appeared to be a discrepancy in how many ballots were scanned versus how many ballots the office believed it had on hand.

As a precaution, the decision was made to scan all of the ballots again.

As of 10:45 p.m., workers estimated the process could take at least “another hour or so” to complete.

