Early registration now open for 225Gives, why you should register your nonprofit now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nonprofits in our part of the world are continuing to find ways to raise money. These organizations do everything from confronting social injustices to empowering people in our community.

225Gives Day, hosted by the Capital Area United Way is May 4, 2023. They’re encouraging nonprofits to register now so they can participate in ongoing training until then. They’ll help you promote your organization so you can make the most amount of money the day of.

If you’re looking to participate in 225Gives, you can register right now.

