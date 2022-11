MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - The mayor’s race in the Town of Maringouin is headed to a runoff.

NOTE: (I) BEFORE name indicates incumbent. (I) AFTER name means Independent.

(I) Maurice Harris (D): 209 (34%)

Cherise D. Gougisha (D): 223 (37%)

Letha Butler (I): 178 (29%)

