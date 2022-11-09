Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner's office.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner’s office.

Dallas County sheriff’s investigators say the pair were found dead in the county examiner’s complex Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz says officers were dispatched to the office shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He said the investigation determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there.

No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Alexander Tominsky became known as "Chicken Man" after eating 40 whole rotisserie chickens in...
‘Chicken Man’ eats 40 whole rotisserie chickens in 40 days
2022 Election
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis wins Florida; polls close in 2 dozen states
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Rubio re-elected in Fla. as GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot