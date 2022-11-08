Facebook
Zachary firefighters battle early morning flames

Garage fire on Fairway Drive in Zachary
Garage fire on Fairway Drive in Zachary(Zachary Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Zachary battled an early morning fire at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to the Zachary Fire Department, the flames broke out at a detached garage on Fairway Drive near Old Scenic Highway.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw the entire garage engulfed in flames. They got the fire under control quickly and prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

According to firefighters, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

