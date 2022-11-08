What you need to know on this Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Midterm Election Day is here. More than 377,000 people in Louisiana already cast their ballots early. It’s bound to be a huge day in our part of the world and officials want to help you understand what you are voting for, or against, when you cast your votes.

You can go to the Public Affairs Research Council, or PAR, to better understand the amendments here.

Amendment 1

“Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”

Amendment 2

“Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”

Amendment 3

“Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?”

Amendment 4

“Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”

Amendment 5

“Do you support an amendment to allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority’s ability to adjust to the current authorized millage rate?”

Amendment 6

“Do you support an amendment to limit the amount of an increase in the assessed value of residential property subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish following reappraisal at ten percent of the property’s assessed value in the previous year?”

Amendment 7

“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?”

Amendment 8

“Do you support an amendment to remove the requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annually re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level on their residences for property tax purposes?”

