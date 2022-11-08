Veterans of Foreign Wars reflect on importance of voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Don Reber fought in Vietnam for three years and four months, and his time in the army made him more appreciative of the sacrifices veterans made for our right to vote.

“Our veterans throughout the country and throughout the life of this country have fought, and a lot have given their lives, some have given up parts of their bodies, but they did that for a reason, and they did that to protect their families back home,” Reber said.

The state commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars said voting is how we make sure we keep the freedom veterans fought for.

“We’ve earned the right to vote. We fought for it and we became a nation that’s different than all other nations, the best nation ever in the history of mankind and we in our military forces have kept us there in the rest of the country, veterans and non-veterans, we need to make sure that we protect what we’ve already built, and we’re going to do that through voting,” Reber said.

When he fought in Vietnam, Reber met his wife, and now he said she votes in every election.

“Saigon fell, and it became a communist country, and now she here she is, in a country where she can vote, she never misses a vote and to me it means a lot because I went and fought in her country,” Reber said.

Reber said even if you don’t like any of the options, having options is what matters.

“You got to remember at the end of the day, all of us have a choice and all of us have a chance to pick the ones that we want, and we will continue to be a great country so long as we vote,” Reber said.

