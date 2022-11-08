Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Second line set for ‘Super Tuesday’ voting event at Southern on election day

There will be food trucks, live music and more.
There will be food trucks, live music and more.(Southern University and A&M College)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is encouraging the community to get out and vote.

The Southern University Chapter of the NAACP and the Jaguar Activity Board will host a ‘Super Tuesday’ voting event to encourage students and the public to cast their ballot.

The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m.

A second line will start at 12:15 p.m. at the Smith-Brown Memorial Union to the F.G. Clark Activity Center, which is a polling location for voters in the precinct.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be food trucks, live music and more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties
GeauxVote app, online resources reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 8
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 8
A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the Mississippi River Bridge caused traffic delays on...
Crash involving two 18-wheelers forces delays on Miss. River Bridge
Election Day
What you need to know on this Election Day