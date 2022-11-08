Second line set for ‘Super Tuesday’ voting event at Southern on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is encouraging the community to get out and vote.

The Southern University Chapter of the NAACP and the Jaguar Activity Board will host a ‘Super Tuesday’ voting event to encourage students and the public to cast their ballot.

The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m.

A second line will start at 12:15 p.m. at the Smith-Brown Memorial Union to the F.G. Clark Activity Center, which is a polling location for voters in the precinct.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be food trucks, live music and more.

