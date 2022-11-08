Second line set for ‘Super Tuesday’ voting event at Southern on election day
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is encouraging the community to get out and vote.
The Southern University Chapter of the NAACP and the Jaguar Activity Board will host a ‘Super Tuesday’ voting event to encourage students and the public to cast their ballot.
The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m.
A second line will start at 12:15 p.m. at the Smith-Brown Memorial Union to the F.G. Clark Activity Center, which is a polling location for voters in the precinct.
The event is free and open to the public.
There will be food trucks, live music and more.
