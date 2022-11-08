School, building closures on election day
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana.
The following school districts will not have classes:
- East Baton Rouge Parish
- West Baton Rouge Parish
- Ascension Parish
- Livingston Parish Public Schools
Classes are set to resume as scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
In Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment has approved the closure of all parish buildings.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.