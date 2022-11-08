Facebook
School, building closures on election day

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana.

The following school districts will not have classes:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish
  • West Baton Rouge Parish
  • Ascension Parish
  • Livingston Parish Public Schools

Classes are set to resume as scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

In Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment has approved the closure of all parish buildings.

