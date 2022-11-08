School, building closures on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana.

The following school districts will not have classes:

East Baton Rouge Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish

Ascension Parish

Livingston Parish Public Schools

Classes are set to resume as scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

In Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment has approved the closure of all parish buildings.

