Saints struggle offensively in 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) extended their winning streak to three games as they took down the New Orleans Saints (3-6) 27-13 on the road on Monday Night Football.

The Saints’ offense struggled throughout most of the game as they only had 100 yards of total offense in the first half and finished the game with 243 total yards.

The Saints were 3-for-11 on third downs, while the Ravens were 8-for-13. Andy Dalton struggled to throw as he finished with 210 yards on 19-for-29 passing with a touchdown and an interception, he was also sacked four times.

As for the Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson was 12-for-22 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown, he also added 82 yards on the ground. The Ravens had 319 yards of total offense with 188 coming on the ground. Former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake finished the game with 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Baltimore scored first as Jackson hooked up with Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown, Jackson’s 100th career touchdown pass, giving the Ravens an early 7-0 lead. Drake would cap off a 12-play 81-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

The Saints would add three points late in the second quarter as Wil Lutz connected from 33-yards out.

Justin Tucker would extend the Ravens’ lead to 17-3 on a 32-yard field goal on their first drive of the second half. The Saints would settle for another field goal on their first possession of the second half to make it 17-6 late in the third quarter.

Ravens would add three more on a Tucker 41-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter to make it 20-6.

On the ensuing drive for the Saints, Dalton would throw his first interception of the game on a deflected pass landing into Justin Houston’s hands, who also had 2.5 sacks in the win. The Ravens would capitalize on the short field as Drake found the end zone from three yards out to extend their lead to 27-6.

DOUBLE TIME!!@KDx32 finds the end zone for his second time of the night and we're up 27-6! Tune in on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bnqlzcYOZU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2022

New Orleans would finally find the end zone late in the fourth quarter as Dalton connected with Juwan Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 27-13.

Juwan Johnson with his 3rd TD catch of the season ⚜️#BALvsNO | 📺: ESPN (FOX-8 locally) pic.twitter.com/ZrDXqIqKk2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2022

The Saints will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 13.

