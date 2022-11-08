GeauxVote app, online resources reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The GeauxVote app and online portal are reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users on election day.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says some of the online resources ran into issues on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Officials announced the elections hotline was back up and running around 8:35 a.m.
The GeauxVote app allows residents to view their voter registration as well as a sample ballot.
If you have questions, contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov.
