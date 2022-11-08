Online election resources restored after reports of technical difficulties

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Technical issues surrounding the GeauxVote app, online portal and elections hotline have been resolved.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says some of the online resources ran into issues on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The GeauxVote app, online portal, and Elections hotline are currently experiencing technical difficulties. If you have questions, please contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov. — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) November 8, 2022

The GeauxVote app allows residents to view their voter registration as well as a sample ballot.

If you have questions, contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov.

