Online election resources restored after reports of technical difficulties

GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties
GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties(Louisiana Secretary of State)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Technical issues surrounding the GeauxVote app, online portal and elections hotline have been resolved.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says some of the online resources ran into issues on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The GeauxVote app allows residents to view their voter registration as well as a sample ballot.

If you have questions, contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov.

