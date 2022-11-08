Man dies in deadly East Feliciana Parish crash

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are reportedly investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Holden man early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

The crash reportedly happened shortly before 4 a.m. on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish.

Troopers identified the victim as Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden.

According to LSP, Martin was driving south on LA 19 when, for reasons still being investigated, he tried to pass a vehicle and ran off the road, hitting a driveway embankment.

The 2015 Audi sedan he was driving became airborne, hit a utility pole, and overturned, added LSP.

Troopers said Martin was fatally injured and died at the scene.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials confirmed.

According to LSP, impairment is not suspected, but officials took routine toxicology samples, which are pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.