Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU’s Angel Reese scores 31 in debut, Tigers rout Bellarmine to open season

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 16 LSU (1-0) opened the 2022-2023 season with a dominant win over Bellarmine (0-1) on Monday, Nov. 7. Maryland transfer Angel Reese scored 21 points in the first half and was 9-for-12 from the field and also grabbed nine rebounds.

Reese would finish the game with 31 points while shooting 11-for-14 from the floor and grabbing 13 rebounds, she also added four steals and two blocks.

One of the Tigers’ top recruits Flaujae Johnson scored 14 points in her debut for the Tigers and grabbed eight rebounds with two assists. Fellow freshman Sa’Myah Smith scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds for the Tigers. Alexis Morris scored 16 points and was 3-for-6 from behind the arc.

The Tigers shot 53.6% from the field and were 7-for-17 from behind the arc.

LSU returns to action on Friday, Nov. 11 against Mississippi Valley State at the PMAC, tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU senior Emily Ward awarded scholarship before season opener
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Matt McMahon, LSU men’s basketball players appear at SEC Basketball Media Days
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Matt McMahon, LSU men's basketball players appear at SEC Basketball Media Days
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Matt McMahon - 10/19/2022 (Full Interview)