Louisiana law enforcement honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several law enforcement officers were honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving during a ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The officers received applause and awards for their efforts to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“What we wanted to do was honor all of our law enforcement officers across Louisiana who have made 25 or more DWI arrests in the last year,” explained Sunny House, executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving Louisiana.

MADD recognized 35 law enforcement agents and said they collectively made more than 2,000 DWI arrests in 2021.

“The importance of recognizing these law enforcement officers, both on the roadways, as well as our waters, they need to know that they are appreciated for all they are doing. They are putting their lives out on the line to save ours,” House said.

Agents know there’s irony behind the honor. They would rather reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road than make arrests.

“We are making a vital effort in minimizing the number of DWIs and those crashes that people are involved in, where we see distracted driving and impaired driving,” explained Christian Reed, a public information officer for Louisiana State Police.

Reed said it comes down to talking with drivers about the consequences surrounding drunk driving and how it can change the driver’s life and others in their path.

“Part of it is providing education, so as we enter the schools or the local community, advertising for safety measures to be taken place and don’t drive impaired. Call someone, utilize rideshare, all of these different methods that people have,” Reed said.

MADD also recognized Baton Rouge police Sgt. Jason Martin. He lost his leg after a drunk driver crashed into him on the interstate while he was responding to a wreck. Since the crash, Martin has been educating the public about drunk driving with the hope of putting an end to recklessness on our roadways.

