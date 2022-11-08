Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Seven overnight fires break out at churches, JSU baseball field, gas station

fire
fire
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department has launched an arson investigation into at least seven overnight fires.

One of the fires broke out on the baseball field at Jackson State University.

At least two of the structures were churches, the Epiphany Church at the corner of Isaiah Montgomery and Dalton Streets and the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road.

Another fire broke out at a gas station on Terry Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the 911 calls came in between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are areas where fires broke out:

  • Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
  • Epiphany Church at 1230 Isaiah Montgomery
  • Baseball Field on JSU Campus
  • Gas Station on Terry Road
  • Central Street and Dalton
  • 1101 Pascagoula Street
  • Terry Road and Cherry Street
Seven overnight fires break out at churches, JSU baseball field, gas station
Seven overnight fires break out at churches, JSU baseball field, gas station(WLBT)

We are trying to get more information on whether anyone was injured as investigators work to figure out who’s responsible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties
GeauxVote app, online resources reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 8
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 8
A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the Mississippi River Bridge caused traffic delays on...
Crash involving two 18-wheelers forces delays on Miss. River Bridge
Election Day
What you need to know on this Election Day
YOUR HEALTH: Saving Sam; NEC in preemies