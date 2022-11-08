I-TEAM: After deputy allegedly kills brother of LSP top official, agency promises ‘impartial investigation’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Rapides Parish deputy is under investigation by Louisiana State Police (LSP) after killing the brother of one of the agency’s top three officials.

LSP officials say Derrick J. Kittling was killed after a traffic stop in Alexandria around 1:30 Sunday, Nov. 7. Kittling is the brother of Lt. Colonel Kenny VanBuran who was promoted to lead LSP’s Bureau of Investigations in 2021.

LSP officials assured the public they will perform a “through and impartial investigation” into the shooting and said VanBuren will not be involved.

Initial reports from LSP say Kittling took the deputy’s taser after the two started fighting on the side of 7th Street in Alexandria. After some time, the deputy shot Kittling, officials said. Kittling was taken to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life.

LSP officials say anyone with information, pictures or videos can reach detectives using the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal.

An anonymous online reporting system is also linked here.

