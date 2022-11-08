Facebook
GeauxVote app, online resources reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users

GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties
GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties(Louisiana Secretary of State)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The GeauxVote app, online portal and elections hotline are reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users on election day.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says some of the online resources ran into issues on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The GeauxVote app allows residents to view their voter registration as well as a sample ballot.

If you have questions, contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov.

