GeauxVote app, online resources reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The GeauxVote app, online portal and elections hotline are reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users on election day.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says some of the online resources ran into issues on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The GeauxVote app, online portal, and Elections hotline are currently experiencing technical difficulties. If you have questions, please contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov. — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) November 8, 2022

The GeauxVote app allows residents to view their voter registration as well as a sample ballot.

Everyone in the newsroom just checked their GeauxVote app and it appears to be moving a bit slow. It's not too bad. We're still able to access everything on the welcome page. We're a good mix of iPhone and Android users. Just be patient. https://t.co/GhDk1rn1Mw @WAFB https://t.co/d44OiDugop — lizkohTV (@lizkohTV) November 8, 2022

If you have questions, contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov.

