Flirting with record highs for a third straight day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas of dense fog this morning will give way to another unusually warm November day.

Highs will soar into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Today’s record high is 89 degrees, set in 1919, and we’ll be close to tying that record after setting new record highs over the last couple of days.

Rest of This Week

Subtropical Storm Nicole’s trek toward Florida will actually help to deliver some relief from the warmth to our part of the world. A strengthening northerly flow on the west side of Nicole will help to pull lows in the low 50s by Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70s on both days. No rainfall is expected through the end of the workweek.

Much Cooler by the Weekend

A strong cold front sliding through the area by late Friday will usher in much cooler air for the weekend. Highs will struggle to get above 60 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows reaching the upper 30s by Sunday and Monday mornings. A chance of showers may develop on Saturday as a disturbance tracks northeast across the area on the backside of that front.

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Nicole has changed little over the last 24 hours but strengthening and a possible transition to a fully tropical storm is expected later today. The official forecast still shows it potentially reaching Florida on Thursday as a minimal hurricane. From there, a northward turn into the southeastern U.S. is expected in association with the same cold front that will deliver our part of the world cooler weather by late Friday.

