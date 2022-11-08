ExxonMobil tells BR neighborhoods to expect flaring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at ExxonMobil are telling residents in Baton Rouge to expect flaring between Monday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 12.

The flaring will be at the company’s Polyolefins Plant on Scenic Highway.

According to officials, the flaring is not part of an emergency situation. Instead, flares are environmentally approved safety control devices that consume excess gases.

ExxonMobil apologized to neighbors for the potential inconvenience.

