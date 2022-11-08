ESPN: No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU was watched by 7.6M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN said No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium was watched by 7.6 million viewers on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Tigers won the thriller, 32-31, in overtime.

The network said it was its most-watched regular season college football game since 2016 and most-watched regular season Saturday college football game since 2015.

Officials added the Tide at Tigers ranked as the sixth-best Saturday ESPN game in network history and sixth-best game on any network this season.

