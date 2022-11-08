Facebook
ESPN: No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU was watched by 7.6M

LSU running back John Emery (4) sprints to the end zone after catching a pass, as former LSU...
LSU running back John Emery (4) sprints to the end zone after catching a pass, as former LSU and NBA great Shaquille O'Neal looks on.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN said No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium was watched by 7.6 million viewers on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Tigers won the thriller, 32-31, in overtime.

The network said it was its most-watched regular season college football game since 2016 and most-watched regular season Saturday college football game since 2015.

Officials added the Tide at Tigers ranked as the sixth-best Saturday ESPN game in network history and sixth-best game on any network this season.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps the Tigers' upset win over Alabama and previews the upcoming contest at Arkansas.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels talks about the overtime win over Alabama.
LSU tight end Mason Taylor talks about the overtime win over Alabama.
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about the overtime win over Alabama.
LSU running back Josh Williams talks about the overtime win over Alabama.
Javon Daniels, the father of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, spoke after the Tigers beat Alabama.

