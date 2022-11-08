Duck and Cauliflower Bisque

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although this recipe appears to be a bit complicated, it is simple to create and well worth the effort. You could choose to boil the raw duck in water with the vegetables until tender then remove the skin for later baking. However, I find the roasted duck stock to be far superior. This is one of those cold-weather dishes.

Prep Time: 3½ Hours

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients for Roasted Duck and Duck Stock:

1 Long Island Duck

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 large onions, quartered

3 carrots, sliced

3 stalks celery, chopped

2 tbsps chopped garlic

4 bay leaves, divided

1 gallon cold water

1 cup dry white wine

1 tbsp black peppercorns

Method for Roasted Duck and Duck Stock:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place duck in a large roasting pan and season inside and out generously with salt and pepper. Place an equal amount of the quartered onions, carrot slices, chopped celery, chopped garlic, and 2 bay leaves inside and surrounding the duck. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 1 hour. Remove foil and cook until golden brown, approximately 15 minutes. Remove duck, reserve all vegetables, and discard fat and oil. When the duck is cool enough to handle, gently remove the skin and set it aside. Bone the duck, placing the bones and all vegetables from the carcass and roasting pan into a 2-gallon stockpot. Chop meat coarsely, cover, and set aside. Add 1 gallon of cold water along with white wine, 2 bay leaves, and peppercorns into the stockpot. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 1 hour to produce a rich, roasted duck stock. Strain, reserve 3 quarts of the liquid, and set aside, discarding the bones and vegetables.

Ingredients for Bisque:

Chopped roasted duck meat (see above)

1 small head cauliflower

1 cup melted butter

2 cups diced onions

2 cups diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

¾ cup flour

3 quarts reserved duck stock (see above)

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1 cup sliced green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

Method for Bisque:

Prepare the cauliflower by removing the stem and cutting the florets into small individual pieces. None should be larger than ½ inch in diameter. Rinse in cold water and set aside. In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add diced onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Sprinkle in flour and stir until a white roux is achieved. Add reserved duck stock, blending well into the roux mixture, and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to a low simmer then add the cauliflower. Stir to mix well and cook for 30 minutes or until cauliflower is tender and falling apart. Add the duck meat except for the skin and heavy whipping cream then season to taste using salt and pepper. Cook for 15–20 additional minutes, adding liquid as needed to retain a soup-like consistency. Add green onions and parsley and adjust seasonings if necessary. While the soup is simmering, place the duck skin on a cookie sheet and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Place in oven and cook until skin is crispy, resembling crackling. Remove, drain on paper towels and cut into ¼-inch croutons. When ready to serve, ladle soup into a 10-inch bowl and garnish with crackling.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.