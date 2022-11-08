Facebook
Downtown Baton Rouge developments discussed during meeting

Live entertainment is back in Downtown Baton Rouge
(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Projects in downtown Baton Rouge were discussed during a meeting of the Downtown Development District on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Leaders spoke about the ongoing construction project at Hollywood Casino on River Road in Baton Rouge. The casino is moving onto land from a riverboat. Progress is being made on the project which is expected to cost $80 million. So far, a completion date has not been announced. According to leaders, the casino has also announced a new general manager from New Jersey.

A proposed condo development in the Spanishtown neighborhood was also discussed during the meeting. The proposed development would be built in the area of Lakeland Drive and North 7th Street. According to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, it would include 45 condo units. The East Baton Rouge Historic Preservation Commission is expected to review the proposal during a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The discussion also included new developments from The Walls Project. The group’s mission is to lead programs, events, and alliances that work to break through and tear down societal walls. The group has placed a book box outside its office on America Street in Baton Rouge. In addition, plans are being made to expand the initiative with art supplies and art books.

