Deputy with Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested, officials say

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged on Monday, Nov. 7, according to officials.

A spokesman with APSO said Adam Sylve faces four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.

Sylve is accused of bringing contraband into jail on at least four separate occasions, according to the spokesman. He added that Sylve admitted to the transactions during an interview and was then fired. According to APSO, Sylve was a deputy for about four months.

“We will continue to hold our deputies to the highest standards,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. “While we cannot always control their actions, we will hold them accountable for their wrongdoings.”

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said more arrests are possible.

