Crash involving two 18-wheelers forces delays on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the Mississippi River Bridge caused traffic delays on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to DOTD, the two left lanes were blocked on I-10 West, heading towards Port Allen.

CORRECTION: The 2 left lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is approaching South Acadian Throughway. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 8, 2022

BREAKING: Crash on the I-10 bridge WEST-BOUND, headed *toward* Port Allen. I-10 WEST traffic starts to back up just before Louise Street. pic.twitter.com/IUwP1Itf3n — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) November 8, 2022

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.

Click here for more traffic updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.