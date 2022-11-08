Crash involving two 18-wheelers forces delays on Miss. River Bridge
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the Mississippi River Bridge caused traffic delays on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
According to DOTD, the two left lanes were blocked on I-10 West, heading towards Port Allen.
The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.
