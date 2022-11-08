Crash closes part of Central Thruway

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A crash has caused a major closure along part of Central Thruway.

Officials said the roadway at Greenwell Springs Road is shut down due to a crash and overturned vehicle.

No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.

The area will be shut down until further notice, officials added. The public is being urged to use a detour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

