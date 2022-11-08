Crash closes part of Central Thruway
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A crash has caused a major closure along part of Central Thruway.
Officials said the roadway at Greenwell Springs Road is shut down due to a crash and overturned vehicle.
No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.
The area will be shut down until further notice, officials added. The public is being urged to use a detour.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
