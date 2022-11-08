BRCC to hold job fair for nursing instructors Nov. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will host a job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for job seekers interested in full-time nursing instructor positions at the college.

The job fair will take place from noon until 3 p.m. at the BRCC Frazier Campus located at 555 Julia Street in Baton Rouge.

Anyone interested in an instructor position can complete an employment application prior to attendance, which is available on the BRCC website, mybrcc.edu.

During the job fair, applicants will be able to learn about BRCC’s Nursing and Allied Health Division, programs offered, and the college’s culture and employee benefits.

Individuals can also meet with human resources and Nursing and Allied Health representatives.

For more information, contact the BRCC Human Resources Department at (225) 216-8268.

