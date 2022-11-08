Facebook
$1M ticket sold in south La. for Nov. 7 drawing

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions,...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced several big winners in south Louisiana following the drawing for the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

According to lottery officials, a Powerball Match 5 winning ticket worth $1 million was sold ahead of the drawing. They added the winning ticket was purchased at the P.T. Truck Stop on Airport Road South in Hammond.

Meanwhile, lottery officials said two winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold. One of the Powerball Match 4/5+ winning tickets was sold at the Riverstop on Highway 22 in Springfield. Someone also purchased one of the winning tickets at the Best Stop 46 on Highway 22 in Pontchatoula.

One lucky person hit the big jackpot in California. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The $2.04 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which was valued at $997.6 million.

Click here for more on the big winner.

