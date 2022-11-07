WRKF hosting free financial literacy conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WRKF Baton Rouge public radio will be hosting a new free financial literacy event for the community on Saturday, Nov.12.

According to officials, Money Moves Baton Rouge will provide information about developing financial skills to help people meet their families’ current, future and emergency needs.

Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m., and the conference is from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The half-day conference will be held at Baton Rouge Community College’s Magnolia Theatre and Performing Arts Pavilion with free parking adjacent to the Magnolia building.

This event will feature local and national speakers including radio personality and Tulane professor of finance, Peter Ricchiuti, officials say.

These speakers will cover nine topics including budgeting, investing, credit management, retirement, and estate planning.

“Money Moves presenters were selected by a committee of local financial professionals, and charged to present balanced, impartial information. Their presentations will not promote any company, product or service,” WRKF General manager Paul Maassen said.

