Victim hides under home for hours after being shot Sunday morning, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man hid underneath a house for hours after being shot in the leg early Sunday morning in Baton Rouge, according to police.

The shooting took place at an intersection on North Eugene Street and North Street at around 4:30 a.m.

The 42-year-old man told officers that a group of people tried to call him over to talk.

When he refused, the suspects started shooting at him, striking him in the leg.

Police say the man hid under a house for hours, before arriving to the hospital on his own at around 8:30 a.m.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.