Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Impact of gossip on your health

Smart Living
Smart Living(wafb)
By Leslie Hudson and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts are warning about how gossip can negatively impact a person’s health.

When adrenaline spikes, so does the stress hormone cortisol. Both of these increase when we retell painful stories of being hurt or wronged by someone.

“Your cortisol goes up, which means your fuel consumption goes up,” says David Hanscom, a chronic pain expert. “So what happens, you actually fired up your body. And if you keep it that way, it’s like driving a car on the freeway in second gear. It just is running and racing and racing. Any time you go to the mode of gossiping or speaking negative about people, you’ve actually now fired up your fight or flight physiology.”

Over time, your body can stay in that fight or flight mode, which can make you feel helpless, angry, and anxious. That can lead to survival mode or gossiping about others to feel better about yourself. Experts say it’s a vicious cycle that can eventually make you sick.

“Your immune system starts attacking your own tissues. Your metabolism or fuel consumption starts taking fuel from your tendons and ligaments and cartilage.” Hanscom says.

Experts also warn that gossiping can cause long-term physical and mental issues. This includes panic attacks, guilt, and even post-traumatic stress disorder.

How do you break the cycle? Simply stopping negativity in your conversations can have a dramatic impact on how your body reacts.

It’s important to process tough situations, but the key is not to dwell on them.

In fact, positive gossip like sharing news about someone’s accomplishments can temporarily boost our own self-esteem and may you feel more emotionally supported by others.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

The communications staff in the office of Governor John Bel Edwards has been unresponsive to...
La. governor’s office silent after latest child welfare controversy
One person is hurt after reportedly being shot in Livingston Parish Monday afternoon, Nov. 7.
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
The Louisiana Department of Corrections recognized the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for...
DOC recognizes LPSO for graduating most offenders with their GEDs in state
La. governor’s office silent after latest child welfare controversy