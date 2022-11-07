Red Robin closes BR location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of an era for a family friendly burger restaurant in Baton Rouge.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, located on Bluebonnet Blvd. near the Mall of Louisiana, has shut down.

The restaurant’s last day of business was on Saturday, Nov. 5.

On Monday, Nov. 7, workers could be seen removing letters from the front of the building.

At this time, the reason behind the closure of the building remains unknown.

WAFB has reached out to Red Robin for more information.

