Record highs possible again today

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The record high of 86° was shattered on Sunday as Baton Rouge Metro soared to a temperature of 89 degrees. And it looks like the record high is in jeopardy again today, with my forecast calling for a high of 87 degrees and the previous record standing at 86. Tuesday’s record stands at 89 degrees and may be a little tougher to reach.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 7
Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected, with the vast majority of us remaining dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 7
More Fog?

Fog has been quite dense to start out on Monday morning and we could be in for another round late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Guidance is showing a similar setup in place, so don’t be surprised to see another Dense Fog Advisory issued for early Tuesday. Remember to use low beam headlights when driving in fog and to allow for extra stopping distance between yourself and any vehicles ahead of you.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 7
Rest of This Week

Dry weather is expected to continue through the end of the workweek, but we’ll also see some relief from the unusually warm temperatures. What is now Subtropical Storm Nicole located east of the Bahamas will track toward Florida late in the week and help to pull some cooler and drier air down to our part of the Gulf Coast. Additionally, a strong cold front will move through on Friday, producing a big drop in temperatures for the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 7
Tropical Update

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. The storm is expected to gradually strengthen and could reach Florida near hurricane intensity by late in the week. A turn to the north is expected either near Florida or over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and Nicole is not expected to threaten our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 7
Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track an area of low pressure east of Bermuda. That system is given a 60% chance of development as of the overnight update from NHC. Its window of potential development is rather narrow and regardless of development or not, it is not expected to threaten any land areas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 7
