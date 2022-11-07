Facebook
A prep recruit has flipped commitment to LSU after Alabama win

St. Amant’s Dylan Carpenter says he’s now totally committed to LSU
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on a gutsy two-point conversion.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Brian Kelly’s gutsy call to go for two and beat Alabama 32-31 in Tiger Stadium was an era-shifting moment for the program and will always have a place in Louisiana sports history.

That moment is the kind that brings change to a program, and those effects are already being felt.

Dylan Carpenter, a defensive lineman from St. Amant High, has flipped his commitment from UL-Lafayette to LSU. It was a direct result of Saturday’s statement win over the Crimson Tide, according to a post from one of his social media accounts.

Carpenter, a 3-star recruit on 247 Sports, has received multiple offers from various programs, including Louisiana Tech and other in-state programs.

