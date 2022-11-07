Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say

Livingston Parish Sheriff's office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's office(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person is hurt after reportedly being shot in Livingston Parish Monday afternoon, Nov. 7.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Highway 40 at Jones Road.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, added officials.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview)
U.S. flags veterans generic
Ascension Parish going green to honor veterans
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 7
Record highs possible again today
Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse