Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person is hurt after reportedly being shot in Livingston Parish Monday afternoon, Nov. 7.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Highway 40 at Jones Road.
Officials said one person was transported to the hospital.
The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, added officials.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
