Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person is hurt after reportedly being shot in Livingston Parish Monday afternoon, Nov. 7.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Highway 40 at Jones Road.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, added officials.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

