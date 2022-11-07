November 2022 proclaimed Veterans Month in EBR

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - November of 2022 has been proclaimed Veterans Month by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The mayor encouraged the public to recognize veterans, honor their sacrifices, and show appreciation for their service.

Mayor Broome also said Baton Rouge will host its first RedStick Veterans Week between Sunday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 12.

Below is a list of the events taking place:

Mayor’s Office Veterans Yoga - Nov. 5, 8 a.m.; USS Kidd Museum

Prayer Breakfast at Bethany Church - Nov. 6, 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.; Bethany Church in Baker

Redstick Veterans Week Kickoff at Rhorer Plaza - Nov. 7, 10 a.m.

Yoga on the Lawn at Capitol Park Museum - Nov. 8, 5 p.m.

Veterans Career/Benefits Fair at The Valdry Center for Philanthropy at Southern University - Nov. 9, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

SU AROTC Veterans Ball - Nov. 11, 6 p.m. Southern University Cotillion Ballroom

Mayor’s Office Veterans Day Breakfast - Nov. 10, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; River Center Library, 4th Floor; Registration: https://www.brla.gov/veteransmonth

Mayor’s Office Fitness Rocks Event for Veterans - Nov. 11, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Highland Road Community Park

RedStick Battle Run 5K - Nov. 12, 8 a.m. A.W. Mumford Stadium Mayberry Field

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs posted a list of events happening statewide throughout the month of November. Click the Facebook post below to view those events.

Governor John Bel Edwards has also recognized Nov. 7-11 as Veterans Small Business Week in Louisiana.

The goal is to honor veterans who continue to demonstrate their commitment to public service through business ownership and job creation.

The following information is from Louisiana Economic Development:

The governor’s proclamation allows Louisiana to extend the spotlight on service that began Oct. 31 at the start of National Veterans Small Business Week, which annually showcases U.S. Small Business Administration programs and services available to veteran entrepreneurs.

“Our country’s progress is fueled by entrepreneurs who think big, take risks and work hard, and no group illustrates those characteristics better than our veterans and their families,” Gov. Edwards said. “We thank them for their continued dedication that goes beyond active duty service and into their communities here in Louisiana.”

Approximately 283,000 veterans reside in the state, according to the most recent U.S. Census. Louisiana Economic Development offers a variety of special assistance programs for vets seeking to launch, manage and grow their own businesses.

Louisiana’s Veteran Initiative is designed to help eligible veteran-owned and service-connected disabled-veteran-owned small businesses to gain greater access to state purchasing and contracting opportunities. Veterans can visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/Veteran-Initiative for eligibility guidelines and registration.

The Veterans First Business Initiative offers certification and promotion for participating businesses. The program allows veterans, active-duty or reserve military, or Gold Star spouses to be promoted on a searchable database that increases visibility to potential customers. Louisiana veterans are invited to visit LAVeteransFirst.org to get certified and listed.

The Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs (PAVE) offers unique, virtual entrepreneurship training. The PAVE program provides tools for Louisiana veterans to start or manage a business through virtual classes. Veterans are invited to visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/PAVE to learn more.

Together with the Hudson Initiative, which helps qualified small businesses access purchasing and contracting opportunities with the state, the Veteran Initiative has helped certified small businesses secure $79 million in business with the state. Participation in the programs continues to grow: the Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative surpassed 900 certified program participants earlier this year, and more than 2,500 businesses have received Hudson and Veteran Initiative certification to date.

“As business owners, veterans continue to serve their communities and play a key role in the state’s economy,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “These established programs generate statewide economic benefits while helping veterans on an individual basis. LED encourages veterans within Louisiana’s business community to take advantage of these initiatives which recognize their service.”

