LSU senior Emily Ward awarded scholarship before season opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior forward Emily Ward was awarded a scholarship from head coach Kim Mulkey on Monday, November 7, hours before the Tigers open the season against Bellarmine.

Emily Ward (@emward2111) has earned a LSU Women's Basketball scholarship 🥺 pic.twitter.com/pRE14uxLsZ — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 7, 2022

Ward has been a walk-on for the Tigers for the past three years and Mulkey grouped the team together in the locker room prior to the shoot-around and surprised Ward. She’s played in 13 games during her time in Baton Rouge.

Coach Mulkey has stated that Ward is one of a few that she is confident can be plugged in to play at all five positions on the court with knowledge of what each position is responsible for.

Off the court, Ward has earned a spot on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll both past two seasons and was on the First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman. Ward is on track to graduate in December with a degree in Mass Communication and plans to enroll in graduate school at LSU.

During the 2021-2022 season, Ward scored a career-high six points against Alcorn State.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.