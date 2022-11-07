Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Judge approves $12.5 million settlement for Bob Dean’s evacuated nursing home patients

Class-action lawsuit approved for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
Class-action lawsuit approved for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge approved a class-action lawsuit Monday (Nov. 7) over nursing home owner Bob Dean’s deadly evacuation of residents during Hurricane Ida.

Attorneys on both sides have been arguing over Dean’s worth and what he should pay to the families of those who suffered.

Judge Michael Mentz’s ruling calls for patients to receive about $12.5 million in insurance funds. A special master has been appointed to divvy up the money among 843 patients, minus 22.5% in attorney fees.

Dean is facing criminal charges in multiple states for the botched evacuation of seven of his nursing home properties to what was described as a “nightmarish” warehouse in Independence. Residents were forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor without adequate staff and poor sanitation. Dean pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Seven people died.

RELATED STORIES

Bob Dean nursing home residents finally recover belongings; more than a year after Hurricane Ida

Settlement checks delayed for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents

Nursing home owner Bob Dean bonds out of jail after self surrendering

Last month, a judge in Georgia appointed Dean’s wife, Karen Dean, as his emergency guardian after medical records determined he was diagnosed with dementia, short-term memory issues, and bipolar disorder.

Dean, unlikely to testify, has not given any sworn statements on the evacuation so far.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

The restaurant’s last day of business was on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Red Robin closes BR location
Livingston Parish Sheriff's office
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview)
U.S. flags veterans generic
Ascension Parish going green to honor veterans
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 7
Record highs possible again today