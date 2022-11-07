Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK: Mike Scarborough

Mike Scarborough from Tigerbait.com stops by to chat about the Tigers’ massive victory over the Crimson Tide and look ahead to a chilly trip to Arkansas.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was without a doubt one of the most thrilling and incredible games in Tiger Stadium history – No. 10 LSU beating No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on a two-point conversion in overtime.

Mike Scarborough from Tigerbait.com stops by to chat about the Tigers’ massive victory over the Crimson Tide and look ahead to a chilly trip to Arkansas.

Scarborough also shares his thoughts on the big picture with LSU and first-year head coach Brian Kelly.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Mike Scarborough
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU senior Emily Ward awarded scholarship before season opener
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps OT win over Alabama; previews game against Arkansas
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama