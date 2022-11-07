JACQUES TALK: Mike Scarborough
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was without a doubt one of the most thrilling and incredible games in Tiger Stadium history – No. 10 LSU beating No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on a two-point conversion in overtime.
Mike Scarborough from Tigerbait.com stops by to chat about the Tigers’ massive victory over the Crimson Tide and look ahead to a chilly trip to Arkansas.
Scarborough also shares his thoughts on the big picture with LSU and first-year head coach Brian Kelly.
