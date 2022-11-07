Facebook
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Powerball
Powerball(Gray)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold.

The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7.

Officials with the Louisiana Lottery Corporation said someone purchased a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Perkins Road and Myrtledale Avenue in Baton Rouge. The winning ticket was sold on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Another winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at an Exxon gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The ticket was purchased on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, a lucky person won $30,000 through the Shake it Up! game at the Shell gas station on Floynell Drive in Baton Rouge.

Someone also won $25,200 through a PICK5 ticket purchased at a store on St. Claude Avenue in Arabi.

You can use the Louisiana Lottery’s map here to find a lucky store near you.

The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

