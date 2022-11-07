Facebook
Fans react to Tigers win against Bama

Tiger fans say the LSU vs Alabama matchup was one that kept everyone on their toes.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LSU Student Preston Barron recalls the moment tiger fans stormed the field, following their win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“It was a solid sea of people. It didn’t even look real. You couldn’t see one inch of grass. There were just so many people. Cheerleaders on peoples’ shoulders, little kids on peoples’ shoulders. It was just surreal,” said LSU student, Preston Barron.

Garrett Christmas was one of those hundreds of people who rushed toward the football field. Garret says he Grabbed what he could to savor the moment.

“We all knew that we were going to rush the field. He scored that touchdown and man we were all like the biggest EDM concert you can imagine. Everybody working toward this common,” said Garrett Christmas, an LSU student.

Liz Obrien made her way to the Tiger Stadium for the first time. She tells us her loyalty now lies with the purple and gold squad.

“If you came not an LSU fan it was hard to leave and not be one,” said Liz Obrien, an LSU fan.

“It was electric, you could tell nobody was leaving their seats, everybody was on edge, everybody was getting into it,” said Obrien.

Everyone is hoping this big win will propel the Tigers to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

