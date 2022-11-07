ELECTION DAY: Reminders ahead of Nov. 8 election in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters statewide are preparing to head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the Open Congressional Primary Election.

Before the election, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging voters to remember:

Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the parish registrar of voters office by Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com

Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov

Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov

For more information, please contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or visit elections@sos.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.