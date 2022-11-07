ELECTION DAY: Reminders ahead of Nov. 8 election in La.
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters statewide are preparing to head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the Open Congressional Primary Election.
Before the election, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging voters to remember:
- Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the parish registrar of voters office by Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
- Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
For more information, please contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or visit elections@sos.la.gov.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.