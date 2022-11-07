Facebook
DOC recognizes LPSO for graduating most offenders with their GEDs in state

By Alece Courville
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Inmates in Livingston Parish are turning their tassels and hopefully a new page in life through the Hi-SET program.

In 2014, the La. Department of Corrections launched the Hi-SET program—formerly known as the GED program—in different facilities across the state.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says it was something he quickly adopted while making a few changes to ensure its success.

“We have a full-time deputy that is dedicated to working with teachers and making sure they are available,” explained Ard.

Recently, the DOC recognized the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for graduating the most offenders with their GEDs in the state at a local facility.

“They have to do their part. We just give them the things to make it happen,” continued Ard.

In the last year and half, over 50 inmates have turned the tassel.

“A lot of inmates are pre-trial, waiting to go to court. They can be productive,” said Ard.

The program is designed to keep offenders from returning to life behind bars.

“It is just a small task we took. One of the things we see is they failed to get an education,” added Ard.

The sheriff says enrollment and/ or completion of Hi-SET does not entitle offenders to any benefits.

“This doesn’t mean you get time off, but when you do get out, you have something you didn’t have,” added Ard.

Just because an inmate starts the program but he or she is released before completion,

Sheriff Ard says work and progress are not lost for inmates who start the program but are released before its completion.

“We have a setup where they can come back and get that GED. That is all we are trying to accomplish,” explained Ard.

