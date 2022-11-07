Brian Kelly to recap Alabama win; preview game against Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s thrilling overtime victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide and will preview the upcoming matchup against Arkansas.

Following the 32-31 win against Alabama, LSU moved up to the No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

LSU will travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

