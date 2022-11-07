Facebook
BBB warns of Medicare scams during open enrollment

(WLUC)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Medicare open enrollment is here, which means scams are back. The Better Business Bureau wants you to know that these scammers are keeping a close eye on our senior citizens.

Scammers may call saying they need to get information if that person is participating in Medicare.

This is either a scammer trying to take your personal information, or it’s somebody trying to sell you a supplement separate from Medicare.

While it might not be a scam, it may be misleading.

Take time to investigate that company and make sure it’s not going to cancel out your Medicare and that it will complement it.

Be cautious and understand that Medicare is never going to call you on the phone. You will have to reach out to them.

“As a senior citizen you need to do your homework and investigate but understand that they’re never going to call you and of course, before you give out any personal information, call us,” said Carmen Million, President, and CEO of South Central Louisiana BBB. “I mean I know sometimes it’s hard to get a hold of the Medicare office but you can call the Better Business Bureau and we will look into it and determine who it is that’s contacting you.”

If you’re not computer savvy, Million said it’s good idea to have somebody with you that’s a little more up-to-date on technology. You don’t want to do it by yourself if you’re unsure.

Also, watch out for people reaching out on Facebook. You might have a friend saying they got a great deal for Medicare.

Never respond to a pop-up like that even if it’s someone you think you know.

Call that person and see if they sent you the message.

When in doubt check with the BBB or Medicare.

