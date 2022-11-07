Facebook
Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden opening in Mid-city BR

By Rian Chatman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Mid-city Baton Rouge in early December.

The award-winning New Orleans favorite will feature a walk-up-style window and outdoor seating at its open-air margarita garden. The restaurant will be opening in the original Standard Oil gas station on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Ave., located next to D’s Garden Center.

The menu focuses on fresh, quality ingredients including its house made flour and hand pressed corn tortillas, salsas and freshly juiced margaritas.

Barracuda says customers can expect classic menu items like carne asada, crispy fish taco, salsa, and customers will also be able to crisp up any taco with grilled chihuahua cheese and turn any menu item into a bowl with green rice and beans or corn, lime and crema.

“I loved the strong sense of community that I experienced when I lived in Baton Rouge and we believe that every neighborhood needs a great taco stand, so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring our love for tacos and margs and a great place to work to Mid-City,” Barracuda owner, Brett Jones said.

With the new location coming to Baton Rouge early December, they are also looking for dedicated workers. You can apply via their website.

