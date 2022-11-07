Facebook
Ascension Parish going green to honor veterans

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Ascension Parish are being urged to light the entryways of homes and businesses with green light bulbs in support of veterans.

The push to go green is part of Operation Green Light.

“For more than twenty years, members of our armed forces have been fighting to keep America safe as part of the global war on terror,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. “For so many, this service has left invisible wounds that take a lifetime to heal. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered.”

The Ascension Parish headquarters is also being illuminated in green from Sunday, Nov. 6, through Saturday, Nov. 12.

While Operation Green Light falls on the week of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, leaders said the public is encouraged to continue using green lights all year long in support of veterans.

